Thursday's contest at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) squaring off against the Boise State Broncos (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 72-70 victory for Virginia Tech, so expect a tight matchup.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Boise State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boise State vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 72, Boise State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Boise State vs. Virginia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia Tech (-2.4)

Virginia Tech (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 142.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boise State Performance Insights

Last year Boise State averaged 72.1 points per game (166th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 64.6 points per contest (37th-ranked).

Last season the Broncos pulled down 33.3 boards per game (86th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 29.4 rebounds per contest (71st-ranked).

Last season Boise State ranked 313th in college basketball in assists, averaging 11.3 per game.

The Broncos averaged 10.5 turnovers per game (44th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.2 turnovers per contest (254th-ranked).

The Broncos ranked 125th in the country with 7.8 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 69th with a 36.2% shooting percentage from downtown.

Boise State ceded 6.6 three-pointers per game (100th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 31.1% (40th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Boise State took 62.2% two-pointers (accounting for 69.8% of the team's baskets) and 37.8% three-pointers (30.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.