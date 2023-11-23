The Boise State Broncos (1-0) meet the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This clash will start at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Boise State vs. Virginia Tech Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, November 23

Thursday, November 23 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Boise State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boise State Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Shaver Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyson Degenhart: 14.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Max Rice: 14.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Naje Smith: 10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Chibuzo Agbo: 11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Justyn Mutts: 13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Grant Basile: 16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Sean Pedulla: 15.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Hunter Cattoor: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Lynn Kidd: 5.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG Boise State AVG Boise State Rank 119th 74.1 Points Scored 72.1 166th 177th 70.1 Points Allowed 64.6 37th 251st 30.6 Rebounds 33.3 86th 289th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.8 125th 29th 15.5 Assists 11.3 313th 19th 9.6 Turnovers 10.5 44th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.