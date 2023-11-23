The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) are just 2.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game home win streak when they take on the Boise State Broncos (2-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks. The matchup has a point total of 142.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boise State vs. Virginia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia Tech -2.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Boise State combined with its opponent to score more than 142.5 points in 10 of 30 games last season.

The average over/under for Broncos matchups last year was 136.7, 5.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Broncos had 15 wins in 34 games against the spread last season.

Boise State won six, or 50%, of the 12 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Broncos had a record of 2-4 when they were set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Broncos.

Boise State vs. Virginia Tech Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia Tech 18 58.1% 74.1 146.2 70.1 134.7 140.0 Boise State 10 33.3% 72.1 146.2 64.6 134.7 135.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Boise State Insights & Trends

The Broncos' 72.1 points per game last year were just 2.0 more points than the 70.1 the Hokies allowed.

When it scored more than 70.1 points last season, Boise State went 10-5 against the spread and 15-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boise State vs. Virginia Tech Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia Tech 14-17-0 10-12 18-13-0 Boise State 15-15-0 5-3 18-12-0

Boise State vs. Virginia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Tech Boise State 13-4 Home Record 14-1 2-9 Away Record 5-6 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.