NFL Week 12 BetMGM Promo Code, Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are 16 matchups on the NFL's Week 12 slate, with the Bengals (+1) among the best bets versus the spread, based on our projections. For more tips, including parlay possibilities, keep reading.
Best Week 12 Spread Bets
Pick: Cincinnati +1 vs. Pittsburgh
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Cincinnati by 3.4 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: New Orleans -1 vs. Atlanta
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Favorite & Spread: New Orleans by 1.2 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Los Angeles +1 vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Los Angeles by 3.3 points
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Houston +1.5 vs. Jacksonville
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Houston by 2.0 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Cleveland +1.5 vs. Denver
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Cleveland by 9.7 points
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- TV Channel: FOX
Best Week 12 Total Bets
Under 48.5 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected Total: 46.7 points
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- TV Channel: NBC
Under 44 - San Francisco vs. Seattle
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
- Projected Total: 43.5 points
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: November 23
- TV Channel: NBC
Under 48.5 - Buffalo vs. Philadelphia
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Total: 46.3 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- TV Channel: CBS
Under 48.5 - Jacksonville vs. Houston
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
- Projected Total: 44.0 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- TV Channel: CBS
Over 36 - Cleveland vs. Denver
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos
- Projected Total: 44.6 points
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: November 26
- TV Channel: FOX
