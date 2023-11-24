Can we count on Alexander Wennberg scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470

Wennberg stats and insights

Wennberg has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Wennberg has scored one goal on the power play.

Wennberg's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 51 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Wennberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:48 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:54 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:14 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 17:08 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:14 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:28 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:31 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:52 Home L 6-3

Kraken vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

