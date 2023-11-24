In the matchup between the Boise State Broncos and Air Force Falcons on Friday, November 24 at 4:00 PM, our computer model expects the Broncos to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Boise State vs. Air Force Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (46.5) Boise State 29, Air Force 23

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

The Broncos have a 73.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Broncos are 4-5-1 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 7-point favorites or more, Boise State has an ATS record of 1-2.

The Broncos have played 10 games this season and six of them have gone over the total.

Boise State games average 56.6 total points per game this season, 10.1 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Air Force Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Falcons have a 31.2% chance to win.

So far this year, the Falcons have compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

Falcons games have gone over the point total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

Air Force games this season have averaged a total of 42.4 points, 4.1 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Broncos vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Boise State 32.5 25.8 33.4 16.8 31.7 33.3 Air Force 28.4 17.1 38.2 19.2 26.3 16.5

