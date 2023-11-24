Friday's game between the Santa Clara Broncos (5-1) and Boise State Broncos (4-0) squaring off at South Point Arena has a projected final score of 66-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Santa Clara, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Boise State Broncos head into this matchup after a 63-47 victory over Pepperdine on Monday.

Boise State vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Boise State vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Santa Clara 66, Boise State 53

Other MWC Predictions

Boise State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Boise State Broncos outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game last season, with a +108 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.9 points per game (160th in college basketball) and gave up 62.7 per contest (129th in college basketball).

In conference contests, Boise State tallied fewer points per game (63.8) than its overall average (65.9).

The Boise State Broncos posted 70.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.2 more points than they averaged in road games (62.0).

When playing at home, Boise State allowed 2.6 fewer points per game (61.9) than in road games (64.5).

