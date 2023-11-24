The Boise State Broncos (2-2) square off against the VCU Rams (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPNU.

Boise State vs. VCU Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Boise State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Broncos had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.8% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Rams' opponents hit.
  • In games Boise State shot better than 41.5% from the field, it went 19-4 overall.
  • The Rams ranked 264th in rebounding in college basketball. The Broncos finished 86th.
  • Last year, the Broncos recorded 72.1 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 62.9 the Rams allowed.
  • Boise State went 20-5 last season when scoring more than 62.9 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Boise State averaged 5.7 more points per game (75.4) than it did in road games (69.7).
  • The Broncos surrendered 60.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.5 in road games.
  • At home, Boise State sunk 0.8 more threes per game (8.3) than away from home (7.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in road games (34%).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 San Francisco W 63-58 ExtraMile Arena
11/19/2023 @ Clemson L 85-68 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/23/2023 Virginia Tech L 82-75 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 VCU - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/1/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) - Mountain America Center
12/5/2023 North Texas - ExtraMile Arena

