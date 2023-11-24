How to Watch Boise State vs. VCU on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Boise State Broncos (2-2) square off against the VCU Rams (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPNU.
Boise State vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Boise State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Broncos had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.8% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Rams' opponents hit.
- In games Boise State shot better than 41.5% from the field, it went 19-4 overall.
- The Rams ranked 264th in rebounding in college basketball. The Broncos finished 86th.
- Last year, the Broncos recorded 72.1 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 62.9 the Rams allowed.
- Boise State went 20-5 last season when scoring more than 62.9 points.
Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Boise State averaged 5.7 more points per game (75.4) than it did in road games (69.7).
- The Broncos surrendered 60.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.5 in road games.
- At home, Boise State sunk 0.8 more threes per game (8.3) than away from home (7.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in road games (34%).
Boise State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|San Francisco
|W 63-58
|ExtraMile Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 85-68
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 82-75
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|VCU
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|Mountain America Center
|12/5/2023
|North Texas
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
