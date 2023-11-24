The Boise State Broncos (2-2) square off against the VCU Rams (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPNU.

Boise State vs. VCU Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN

Boise State Stats Insights

Last season, the Broncos had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.8% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Rams' opponents hit.

In games Boise State shot better than 41.5% from the field, it went 19-4 overall.

The Rams ranked 264th in rebounding in college basketball. The Broncos finished 86th.

Last year, the Broncos recorded 72.1 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 62.9 the Rams allowed.

Boise State went 20-5 last season when scoring more than 62.9 points.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Boise State averaged 5.7 more points per game (75.4) than it did in road games (69.7).

The Broncos surrendered 60.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.5 in road games.

At home, Boise State sunk 0.8 more threes per game (8.3) than away from home (7.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in road games (34%).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule