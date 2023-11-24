The Boise State Broncos (2-2) face the VCU Rams (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. VCU matchup.

Boise State vs. VCU Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Boise State vs. VCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline VCU Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-3.5) 135.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-3.5) 134.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boise State vs. VCU Betting Trends (2022-23)

Boise State went 15-15-0 ATS last season.

A total of 18 Broncos games last season hit the over.

VCU compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.

The Rams and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 31 times last season.

Boise State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Boise State is 73rd in the country. It is far below that, 110th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Boise State winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

