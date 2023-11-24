Boise State vs. VCU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Boise State Broncos (2-2) face the VCU Rams (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. VCU matchup.
Boise State vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Boise State vs. VCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|VCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-3.5)
|135.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-3.5)
|134.5
|-164
|+136
Boise State vs. VCU Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Boise State went 15-15-0 ATS last season.
- A total of 18 Broncos games last season hit the over.
- VCU compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Rams and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 31 times last season.
Boise State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Boise State is 73rd in the country. It is far below that, 110th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Boise State winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.
