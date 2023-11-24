Friday's contest between the VCU Rams (3-2) and Boise State Broncos (2-2) matching up at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has a projected final score of 71-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Rams, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 24.

Boise State vs. VCU Game Info & Odds

Boise State vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 71, Boise State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Boise State vs. VCU

Computer Predicted Spread: VCU (-4.8)

VCU (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 137.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State Performance Insights

Boise State was 166th in the nation in points scored (72.1 per game) and 37th in points allowed (64.6) last season.

At 33.3 rebounds per game and 29.4 rebounds allowed, the Broncos were 86th and 71st in the country, respectively, last season.

Last season Boise State was ranked 313th in the country in assists with 11.3 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Broncos were 125th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.8) last season. They were 69th in 3-point percentage at 36.2%.

Last season, Boise State was 100th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.6 per game) and 40th in defensive 3-point percentage (31.1%).

Last year, Boise State attempted 37.8% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.2% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.2% of Boise State's baskets were 3-pointers, and 69.8% were 2-pointers.

