The Boise State Broncos (6-5) take on a fellow MWC foe when they host the Air Force Falcons (8-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State is averaging 32.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 35th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 65th, allowing 25.8 points per game. Air Force ranks 81st in the FBS with 366.5 total yards per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks fourth-best by surrendering only 265.3 total yards per game.

Keep reading to find out the details on how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

Boise State vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Boise State vs. Air Force Key Statistics

Boise State Air Force 439.6 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.5 (83rd) 386.1 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.3 (4th) 209.9 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.1 (2nd) 229.7 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 84.5 (133rd) 16 (75th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (75th) 15 (61st) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (113th)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has 1,298 yards passing for Boise State, completing 53.3% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 319 rushing yards (29 ypg) on 62 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty has carried the ball 169 times for a team-high 1,006 yards (91.5 per game) with 12 scores. He has also caught 32 passes for 419 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

George Holani has piled up 478 yards on 80 attempts, scoring five times.

Eric McAlister's leads his squad with 873 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 47 receptions (out of 88 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Billy Bowens' 20 receptions are good enough for 269 yards and one touchdown.

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has rushed 163 times for 733 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Jared Roznos' 332 receiving yards (30.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 catches on 15 targets with two touchdowns.

Cade Harris has recorded 147 receiving yards (13.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on three receptions.

Dane Kinamon's five catches (on seven targets) have netted him 126 yards (11.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

