The Boise State Broncos (6-5) will have their eighth-ranked running game on show versus the Air Force Falcons (8-3), with the No. 2 run defense in college football, on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Broncos are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. Air Force matchup.

Boise State vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Boise State vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline Air Force Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-6.5) 45.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-6.5) 46.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Boise State vs. Air Force Betting Trends

Boise State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Broncos have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Air Force has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Boise State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

