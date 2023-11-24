Boise State vs. Air Force: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The Boise State Broncos (6-5) will have their eighth-ranked running game on show versus the Air Force Falcons (8-3), with the No. 2 run defense in college football, on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Broncos are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. Air Force matchup.
Boise State vs. Air Force Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boise, Idaho
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
Boise State vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|Air Force Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-6.5)
|45.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-6.5)
|46.5
|-250
|+202
Boise State vs. Air Force Betting Trends
- Boise State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.
- The Broncos have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Air Force has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
Boise State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
