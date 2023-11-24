The Boise State Broncos (6-5) bring college football's eighth-ranked rushing attack into a matchup with the Air Force Falcons (8-3), who have the No. 7 rushing defense, on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Broncos are 7-point favorites. The contest's over/under is set at 46.5.

Boise State ranks 26th in total offense (439.6 yards per game) and 83rd in total defense (386.1 yards allowed per game) this year. Air Force has been thriving on defense, giving up just 265.3 total yards per contest (fourth-best). Offensively, it ranks 81st by putting up 366.5 total yards per game.

Boise State vs. Air Force Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Albertsons Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Boise State vs Air Force Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Boise State -7 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -275 +220

Boise State Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Broncos rank -4-worst with 472.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 80th by allowing 379.0 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

Offensively, the Broncos have been making things happen over the last three contests, generating 39.0 points per game (18th-best). They rank 72nd over the last three games on defense (20.3 points per game allowed).

Over the previous three games, Boise State ranks 24th-worst in passing offense (223.0 passing yards per game) and -38-worst in passing defense (237.3 passing yards per game allowed).

While the Broncos' run defense ranks 20th-worst in rushing yards allowed per game over the last three contests (141.7), they rank 16th-best on offense (249.3 rushing yards per game) during that stretch.

In their last three contests, the Broncos have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In Boise State's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

Boise State Betting Records & Stats

Boise State has posted a 4-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Broncos have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Six of Boise State's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

Boise State has been favored on the moneyline six total times this season. They've gone 5-1 in those games.

Boise State has gone 2-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter (66.7%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Broncos' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has thrown for 1,298 yards (118.0 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 53.3% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 319 rushing yards on 62 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty has 1,006 rushing yards on 169 carries, scoring 12 touchdowns. He's also added 419 yards (38.1 per game) on 32 catches with four touchdowns.

This season, George Holani has carried the ball 80 times for 478 yards (43.5 per game) and five touchdowns.

Eric McAlister's team-high 873 yards as a receiver have come on 47 receptions (out of 88 targets) with five touchdowns.

Billy Bowens has a total of 269 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 20 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Ahmed Hassanein has racked up 11.0 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 11.0 TFL and 40 tackles.

Boise State's leading tackler, Andrew Simpson, has 53 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

A'Marion McCoy has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 22 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended to his name.

