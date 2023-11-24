The Boise State Broncos (2-2) will face the VCU Rams (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.

Boise State vs. VCU Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Boise State Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Shaver Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyson Degenhart: 14.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Max Rice: 14 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Naje Smith: 10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Chibuzo Agbo: 11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

VCU Players to Watch

Agbo: 16.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Cam Martin: 9.5 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK O'Mar Stanley: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Degenhart: 14 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

14 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK Rice: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Boise State vs. VCU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Boise State Rank Boise State AVG VCU AVG VCU Rank 166th 72.1 Points Scored 70.9 191st 37th 64.6 Points Allowed 62.9 24th 86th 33.3 Rebounds 30.3 264th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 125th 7.8 3pt Made 6.1 310th 313th 11.3 Assists 13 179th 44th 10.5 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

