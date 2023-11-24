Boise State vs. VCU November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (2-2) will face the VCU Rams (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.
Boise State vs. VCU Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Boise State Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Shaver Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyson Degenhart: 14.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Max Rice: 14 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Naje Smith: 10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Chibuzo Agbo: 11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
VCU Players to Watch
- Agbo: 16.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cam Martin: 9.5 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- O'Mar Stanley: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Degenhart: 14 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Rice: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Boise State vs. VCU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Boise State Rank
|Boise State AVG
|VCU AVG
|VCU Rank
|166th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|70.9
|191st
|37th
|64.6
|Points Allowed
|62.9
|24th
|86th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|30.3
|264th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|6.1
|310th
|313th
|11.3
|Assists
|13
|179th
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
