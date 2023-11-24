The VCU Rams (3-2) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Boise State Broncos (2-2) at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Friday, November 24, 2023. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPNU. The over/under in the matchup is set at 135.5.

Boise State vs. VCU Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boise State -3.5 135.5

Boise State Betting Records & Stats

In 17 games last season, Boise State and its opponents scored more than 135.5 total points.

Boise State games had an average of 136.7 points last season, 1.2 more than the over/under for this game.

Boise State went 15-15-0 ATS last season.

Boise State finished with a 15-3 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 83.3% of those games).

The Broncos went 12-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter (85.7%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, Boise State's implied win probability is 64.9%.

Boise State vs. VCU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 135.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 135.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boise State 17 56.7% 72.1 143 64.6 127.5 135.8 VCU 13 41.9% 70.9 143 62.9 127.5 134.4

Additional Boise State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.1 points per game the Broncos recorded were 9.2 more points than the Rams gave up (62.9).

When Boise State put up more than 62.9 points last season, it went 13-9 against the spread and 20-5 overall.

Boise State vs. VCU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boise State 15-15-0 5-11 18-12-0 VCU 16-15-0 1-2 12-19-0

Boise State vs. VCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boise State VCU 14-1 Home Record 15-3 5-6 Away Record 8-3 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

