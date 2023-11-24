When the Seattle Kraken play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Brandon Tanev find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Tanev has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Tanev has zero points on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 51 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

