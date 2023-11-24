Eeli Tolvanen and the Seattle Kraken will play on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Looking to bet on Tolvanen's props versus the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

Tolvanen's plus-minus this season, in 15:42 per game on the ice, is +4.

Tolvanen has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Tolvanen has a point in 12 of 21 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In 10 of 21 games this season, Tolvanen has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Tolvanen's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

There is a 36.4% chance of Tolvanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 51 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +29.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 21 Games 5 15 Points 2 5 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

