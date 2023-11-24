Friday's contest that pits the Washington Huskies (4-0) versus the Idaho State Bengals (2-2) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 68-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Washington. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Bengals are coming off of a 72-40 loss to Arizona State in their last game on Sunday.

Idaho State vs. Washington Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

Idaho State vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington 68, Idaho State 60

Idaho State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bengals were outscored by 2.5 points per game last season (posting 55.8 points per game, 333rd in college basketball, while giving up 58.3 per outing, 39th in college basketball) and had a -75 scoring differential.

Idaho State's offense was more productive in Big Sky games last season, averaging 56.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 55.8 PPG.

The Bengals posted 59.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.2 more points than they averaged in away games (53.2).

In home games, Idaho State ceded 0.4 more points per game (58.2) than away from home (57.8).

