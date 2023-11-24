The UCSD Tritons (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Idaho Vandals (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Redhawk Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Idaho vs. UCSD Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho Stats Insights

  • The Vandals' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.9 percentage points higher than the Tritons have given up to their opponents (36.8%).
  • Idaho has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.8% from the field.
  • The Tritons are the rebounding team in the country, the Vandals rank 233rd.
  • The Vandals score an average of 74.2 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 65.5 the Tritons give up.
  • When it scores more than 65.5 points, Idaho is 2-1.

Idaho Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Idaho scored 76.2 points per game last season, 6.9 more than it averaged on the road (69.3).
  • At home, the Vandals gave up 69.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away (75.5).
  • At home, Idaho knocked down 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.1). Idaho's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than away (33.1%).

Idaho Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Evergreen State W 88-42 ICCU Arena
11/17/2023 Pacific Lutheran W 96-52 ICCU Arena
11/22/2023 @ Seattle U L 92-55 Redhawk Center
11/24/2023 UCSD - Redhawk Center
11/29/2023 Denver - ICCU Arena
12/2/2023 Cal Poly - ICCU Arena

