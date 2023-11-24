How to Watch Idaho vs. UCSD on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:18 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The UCSD Tritons (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Idaho Vandals (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Redhawk Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Idaho vs. UCSD Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Idaho Stats Insights
- The Vandals' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.9 percentage points higher than the Tritons have given up to their opponents (36.8%).
- Idaho has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.8% from the field.
- The Tritons are the rebounding team in the country, the Vandals rank 233rd.
- The Vandals score an average of 74.2 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 65.5 the Tritons give up.
- When it scores more than 65.5 points, Idaho is 2-1.
Idaho Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Idaho scored 76.2 points per game last season, 6.9 more than it averaged on the road (69.3).
- At home, the Vandals gave up 69.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away (75.5).
- At home, Idaho knocked down 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.1). Idaho's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than away (33.1%).
Idaho Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Evergreen State
|W 88-42
|ICCU Arena
|11/17/2023
|Pacific Lutheran
|W 96-52
|ICCU Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Seattle U
|L 92-55
|Redhawk Center
|11/24/2023
|UCSD
|-
|Redhawk Center
|11/29/2023
|Denver
|-
|ICCU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|ICCU Arena
