The UCSD Tritons (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Idaho Vandals (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Redhawk Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Idaho vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Idaho Stats Insights

The Vandals' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.9 percentage points higher than the Tritons have given up to their opponents (36.8%).

Idaho has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.8% from the field.

The Tritons are the rebounding team in the country, the Vandals rank 233rd.

The Vandals score an average of 74.2 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 65.5 the Tritons give up.

When it scores more than 65.5 points, Idaho is 2-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Idaho Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Idaho scored 76.2 points per game last season, 6.9 more than it averaged on the road (69.3).

At home, the Vandals gave up 69.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away (75.5).

At home, Idaho knocked down 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.1). Idaho's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than away (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho Upcoming Schedule