The UCSD Tritons (4-0) will host the Idaho Vandals (2-3) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCSD vs. Idaho matchup.

Idaho vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho vs. UCSD Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho vs. UCSD Betting Trends (2022-23)

Idaho won 11 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Vandals covered the spread once when an underdog by 11.5 points or more last year (in two opportunities).

UCSD covered 12 times in 26 games with a spread last season.

Tritons games went over the point total 17 out of 26 times last season.

