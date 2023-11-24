Friday's game at Redhawk Center has the UCSD Tritons (4-0) matching up with the Idaho Vandals (2-3) at 6:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 82-64 victory, as our model heavily favors UCSD.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Idaho vs. UCSD Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Redhawk Center

Idaho vs. UCSD Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSD 82, Idaho 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho vs. UCSD

Computer Predicted Spread: UCSD (-17.9)

UCSD (-17.9) Computer Predicted Total: 146.8

Idaho Performance Insights

The Vandals put up 74.2 points per game (204th in college basketball) while allowing 69.2 per outing (159th in college basketball). They have a +25 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The 32.8 rebounds per game Idaho accumulates rank 215th in the country, 2.2 more than the 30.6 its opponents grab.

Idaho makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (162nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 30.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.8%.

Idaho forces 12.0 turnovers per game (201st in college basketball) while committing 12.6 (218th in college basketball).

