Idaho vs. UCSD November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The UCSD Tritons (1-0) meet the Idaho Vandals (0-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Idaho vs. UCSD Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Idaho Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaac Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Divant'e Moffitt: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nigel Burris: 8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Yusef Salih: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Rashad Smith: 4.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
UCSD Top Players (2022-23)
- Bryce Pope: 18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Francis Nwaokorie: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Roddie Anderson III: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jace Roquemore: 6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emmanuel Tshimanga: 7.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Idaho vs. UCSD Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UCSD Rank
|UCSD AVG
|Idaho AVG
|Idaho Rank
|259th
|68.6
|Points Scored
|73.0
|144th
|264th
|73.0
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|262nd
|312th
|29.1
|Rebounds
|27.8
|349th
|325th
|6.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.1
|338th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|268th
|12.0
|Assists
|11.9
|274th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
