The UCSD Tritons (1-0) meet the Idaho Vandals (0-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Idaho vs. UCSD Game Information

Idaho Top Players (2022-23)

Isaac Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

19.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Divant'e Moffitt: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Nigel Burris: 8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Yusef Salih: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Rashad Smith: 4.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

UCSD Top Players (2022-23)

Bryce Pope: 18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Francis Nwaokorie: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Roddie Anderson III: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jace Roquemore: 6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Emmanuel Tshimanga: 7.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Idaho vs. UCSD Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UCSD Rank UCSD AVG Idaho AVG Idaho Rank 259th 68.6 Points Scored 73.0 144th 264th 73.0 Points Allowed 72.9 262nd 312th 29.1 Rebounds 27.8 349th 325th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 6.1 338th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.8 237th 268th 12.0 Assists 11.9 274th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 10.9 84th

