The UCSD Tritons (4-0) are heavily favored (-11.5) to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Idaho Vandals (2-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Redhawk Center. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.

Idaho vs. UCSD Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCSD -11.5 142.5

Vandals Betting Records & Stats

Idaho has combined with its opponents to score more than 142.5 points in all three games this season.

Idaho's games this year have had a 143.4-point total on average, 0.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Idaho has put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Idaho has been posted as the underdog three times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Vandals have not won as an underdog of +525 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Idaho has an implied victory probability of 16% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Idaho vs. UCSD Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCSD 11 42.3% 68.6 141.6 73.0 145.9 135 Idaho 12 44.4% 73.0 141.6 72.9 145.9 141.9

Additional Idaho Insights & Trends

The Vandals put up 8.7 more points per game (74.2) than the Tritons allow their opponents to score (65.5).

Idaho vs. UCSD Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCSD 12-14-0 0-0 17-9-0 Idaho 11-16-0 1-1 14-13-0

Idaho vs. UCSD Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCSD Idaho 4-10 Home Record 6-10 6-9 Away Record 4-11 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

