The Vancouver Canucks (off a defeat in their last game) and the Seattle Kraken (off a victory) will clash on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Catch the action on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW as the Canucks and the Kraken square off.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Kraken vs Canucks Additional Info

Kraken vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2023 Canucks Kraken 4-3 SEA

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have conceded 71 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 28th in the league.

The Kraken's 60 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 13th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Oliver Bjorkstrand 21 7 12 19 8 11 40% Vince Dunn 21 3 15 18 10 12 - Jaden Schwartz 21 8 7 15 5 13 60.5% Eeli Tolvanen 21 5 10 15 6 6 40% Jared McCann 21 9 4 13 5 5 55.6%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have allowed 51 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking ninth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Canucks are the top-scoring team in the league with 80 total goals (four per game on 7.2 assists per contest).

Over the past 10 games, the Canucks are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Canucks have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that time.

Canucks Key Players