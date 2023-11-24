Quinn Hughes and Oliver Bjorkstrand are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Vancouver Canucks meet the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, November 24 at 10:00 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Canucks Game Information

Kraken Players to Watch

Bjorkstrand's seven goals and 12 assists in 21 games give him 19 points on the season.

Vince Dunn is a top scorer for Seattle, with 18 total points this season. In 21 games, he has netted three goals and provided 15 assists.

This season, Eeli Tolvanen has five goals and 10 assists, for a season point total of 15.

In the crease, Joey Daccord 's record stands at 3-2-5 on the season, allowing 30 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collecting 277 saves with a .902% save percentage (34th in the league).

Canucks Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Vancouver, Hughes has 31 points in 20 games (eight goals, 23 assists).

J.T. Miller has picked up 30 points (1.5 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 17 assists.

Elias Pettersson has posted eight goals and 20 assists for Vancouver.

In seven games, Casey DeSmith's record is 4-1-1. He has conceded 18 goals (2.89 goals against average) and has made 187 saves.

Kraken vs. Canucks Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 1st 4 Goals Scored 2.86 25th 5th 2.55 Goals Allowed 3.38 23rd 24th 29.5 Shots 29.6 23rd 17th 30.4 Shots Allowed 29.7 11th 4th 29.73% Power Play % 25% 7th 23rd 76.56% Penalty Kill % 73.02% 28th

