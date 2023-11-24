The Vancouver Canucks (13-6-1), coming off a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, visit the Seattle Kraken (8-8-5) at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, November 24 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken took down the San Jose Sharks 7-1 in their most recent game.

Kraken vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-115) Kraken (-105) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been an underdog in 13 games this season, and won five (38.5%).

This season Seattle has won five of its 13 games, or 38.5%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.

Seattle has played 11 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

Kraken vs Canucks Additional Info

Kraken vs. Canucks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 80 (1st) Goals 60 (13th) 51 (9th) Goals Allowed 71 (28th) 22 (2nd) Power Play Goals 16 (6th) 15 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (27th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken went 4-3-3 over its most recent 10 games, including a 5-5-0 ledger against the spread in that span.

Seattle has gone over the total in eight of its last 10 games.

The Kraken have averaged a total of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's total of 6.5.

In the past 10 matchups, Kraken's games have had an average of 8 goals, 1.2 more than their season-long average.

The Kraken's 60 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 13th in the league.

The Kraken have given up 71 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th.

Their 25th-ranked goal differential is -11.

