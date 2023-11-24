Player props are available for Quinn Hughes and Oliver Bjorkstrand, among others, when the Vancouver Canucks visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kraken vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Canucks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Bjorkstrand has recorded seven goals and 12 assists in 21 games for Seattle, good for 19 points.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Nov. 22 1 3 4 2 vs. Flames Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 at Canucks Nov. 18 0 1 1 4 vs. Islanders Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 at Oilers Nov. 15 0 1 1 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Vince Dunn is a top offensive contributor for Seattle with 18 total points this season. He has scored three goals and added 15 assists in 21 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 vs. Flames Nov. 20 1 1 2 4 at Canucks Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 16 0 1 1 3 at Oilers Nov. 15 0 1 1 1

Eeli Tolvanen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Eeli Tolvanen has earned five goals on the season, chipping in 10 assists.

Tolvanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Nov. 22 2 1 3 3 vs. Flames Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 at Canucks Nov. 18 0 1 1 0 vs. Islanders Nov. 16 0 1 1 3 at Oilers Nov. 15 0 1 1 7

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

Hughes is Vancouver's leading contributor with 31 points. He has eight goals and 23 assists this season.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Sharks Nov. 20 1 1 2 3 vs. Kraken Nov. 18 1 0 1 1 at Flames Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 15 1 2 3 6

Bet on this game at BetMGM

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

J.T. Miller is another of Vancouver's offensive options, contributing 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) to the team.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 22 1 0 1 2 vs. Sharks Nov. 20 1 0 1 2 vs. Kraken Nov. 18 1 0 1 3 at Flames Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 15 1 2 3 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.