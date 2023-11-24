On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Matthew Beniers going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Beniers stats and insights

  • Beniers has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal against the Canucks this season in one game (three shots).
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.
  • He has a 7.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 51 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Beniers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:35 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:42 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 16:22 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 20:01 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:47 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:32 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:25 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 21:08 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 21:13 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:41 Home L 6-3

Kraken vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

