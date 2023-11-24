When the Seattle Kraken square off against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Oliver Bjorkstrand find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

In six of 21 games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Canucks this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.

Bjorkstrand averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.9%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 51 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Bjorkstrand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Sharks 4 1 3 16:17 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:28 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:59 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:01 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:57 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 14:39 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:54 Home L 6-3

Kraken vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

