On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Pierre-Edouard Bellemare going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bellemare stats and insights

Bellemare has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Bellemare has zero points on the power play.

Bellemare's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 51 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bellemare recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:13 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:36 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 10:39 Away L 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:34 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:31 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:46 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:35 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:55 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.