The Week 13 college football schedule includes six games featuring MWC teams involved. Read below to see up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.

Air Force vs. Boise State

Week 13 MWC Results

Boise State 27 Air Force 19

Pregame Favorite: Boise State (-7)

Boise State (-7) Pregame Total: 45.5

Boise State Leaders

Passing: Taylen Green (13-for-17, 228 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Taylen Green (13-for-17, 228 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Ashton Jeanty (14 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD)

Ashton Jeanty (14 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jeanty (5 TAR, 5 REC, 118 YDS, 1 TD)

Air Force Leaders

Passing: John Busha (8-for-17, 131 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

John Busha (8-for-17, 131 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Dylan Carson (12 ATT, 132 YDS, 1 TD)

Dylan Carson (12 ATT, 132 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Brandon Engel (4 TAR, 4 REC, 57 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Boise State Air Force 409 Total Yards 337 228 Passing Yards 131 181 Rushing Yards 206 2 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 13 MWC Games

San Jose State Spartans at UNLV Rebels

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UNLV (-2.5)

Wyoming Cowboys at Nevada Wolf Pack

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Mackay Stadium

Mackay Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Wyoming (-10.5)

Fresno State Bulldogs at San Diego State Aztecs

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Snapdragon Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Fresno State (-5.5)

Colorado State Rams at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Favorite: Colorado State (-5.5)

