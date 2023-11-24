Week 13 of the college football slate includes nine games with SEC teams in action. Read below to see up-to-date the top performers and results.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

Week 13 SEC Results

Ole Miss 17 Mississippi State 7

Pregame Favorite: Ole Miss (-10)

Ole Miss (-10) Pregame Total: 54.5

Ole Miss Leaders

Passing: Jaxson Dart (14-for-26, 96 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Jaxson Dart (14-for-26, 96 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Quinshon Judkins (28 ATT, 119 YDS, 1 TD)

Quinshon Judkins (28 ATT, 119 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Caden Prieskorn (5 TAR, 4 REC, 38 YDS, 1 TD)

Mississippi State Leaders

Passing: Will Rogers (25-for-39, 207 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Will Rogers (25-for-39, 207 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jo'Quavious Marks (12 ATT, 39 YDS)

Jo'Quavious Marks (12 ATT, 39 YDS) Receiving: Zavion Thomas (7 TAR, 6 REC, 88 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Mississippi State Ole Miss 303 Total Yards 307 207 Passing Yards 96 96 Rushing Yards 211 0 Turnovers 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 13 SEC Games

No. 10 Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Missouri (-8.5)

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 14 LSU Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-11.5)

Kentucky Wildcats at No. 9 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisville (-7.5)

No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide at Auburn Tigers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-13.5)

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-27)

No. 5 Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-6.5)

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-24.5)

Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Clemson (-7.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.