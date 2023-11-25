If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Ada County, Idaho, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Timberline High School at Capital High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 25

6:00 PM MT on November 25 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Caldwell High School at Borah High School