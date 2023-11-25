Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ada County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Ada County, Idaho, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Timberline High School at Capital High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 25
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caldwell High School at Borah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 25
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
