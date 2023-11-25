The No. 16 Arizona Wildcats (8-3) will meet a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Arizona vs. Arizona State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Arizona vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM Arizona (-10.5) 50.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Arizona (-10.5) 49.5 -420 +320 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Arizona vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

Arizona is 8-2-0 ATS this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Arizona State has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this year.

When playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season, the Sun Devils have an ATS record of 4-2.

Arizona & Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds

Arizona To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 Arizona State To Win the Pac-12 +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

