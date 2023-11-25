Saturday's game between the Boise State Broncos (4-1) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-4) matching up at South Point Arena has a projected final score of 66-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Boise State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:30 PM ET on November 25.

The Broncos head into this game on the heels of a 62-52 loss to Santa Clara on Friday.

Boise State vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Boise State vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 66, Rutgers 58

Other MWC Predictions

Boise State Schedule Analysis

Boise State has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (three).

Boise State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 196) on November 15

76-47 at home over Weber State (No. 263) on November 13

63-47 at home over Pepperdine (No. 309) on November 20

Boise State Leaders

Abby Muse: 7.2 PTS, 10.4 REB, 4.2 BLK, 53.8 FG%

7.2 PTS, 10.4 REB, 4.2 BLK, 53.8 FG% Mary Kay Naro: 7.4 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 56.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

7.4 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 56.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6) Mya Hansen: 9.4 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

9.4 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Natalie Pasco: 12.4 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28)

12.4 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28) Dani Bayes: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos put up 66.2 points per game (192nd in college basketball) while giving up 49.2 per outing (13th in college basketball). They have a +85 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 17.0 points per game.

