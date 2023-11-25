Liberty, Jacksonville State, Week 13 CUSA Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the CUSA, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 13 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which are located below, we break down each team and how they stack up.
CUSA Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Liberty
- Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 13-0
- Odds to Win CUSA: -375
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 126th
- Last Game: W 49-25 vs UMass
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Liberty jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ UTEP
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
2. Jacksonville State
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Overall Rank: 64th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 124th
- Last Game: W 56-17 vs Louisiana Tech
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Jacksonville State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ New Mexico State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN+
3. New Mexico State
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 9-4
- Odds to Win CUSA: +500
- Overall Rank: 67th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 128th
- Last Game: W 31-10 vs Auburn
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find New Mexico State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Jacksonville State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN+
4. Western Kentucky
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win CUSA: +600
- Overall Rank: 75th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 80th
- Last Game: W 28-23 vs Sam Houston
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Western Kentucky jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Florida International
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN+
5. Middle Tennessee
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win CUSA: +8000
- Overall Rank: 96th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 79th
- Last Game: W 34-30 vs UTEP
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Middle Tennessee jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Sam Houston
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN+
6. Sam Houston
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Overall Rank: 111th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 103rd
- Last Game: L 28-23 vs Western Kentucky
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Sam Houston jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Middle Tennessee
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN+
7. UTEP
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win CUSA: +15000
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 96th
- Last Game: L 34-30 vs Middle Tennessee
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UTEP jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Liberty
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
8. Louisiana Tech
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win CUSA: +20000
- Overall Rank: 123rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 100th
- Last Game: L 56-17 vs Jacksonville State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Louisiana Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.
9. Florida International
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Odds to Win CUSA: +25000
- Overall Rank: 130th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 121st
- Last Game: L 44-20 vs Arkansas
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida International jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Western Kentucky
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN+
