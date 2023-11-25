The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5) clash in the 2023 edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate on Saturday, November 25. The Bulldogs are double-digit favorites, by 24.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Georgia (-24.5) 60.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia (-24.5) 60.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Georgia has covered four times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 24.5 points or more this season five times and failed to cover in all five.

Georgia Tech has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

Georgia & Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Georgia To Win the National Champ. +225 Bet $100 to win $225

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.