Saturday's game between the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (1-4) and Idaho State Bengals (2-3) squaring off at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 60-52 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Hawaii, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on November 25.

The Bengals' last outing on Friday ended in a 57-37 loss to Washington.

Idaho State vs. Hawaii Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Idaho State vs. Hawaii Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 60, Idaho State 52

Other Big Sky Predictions

Idaho State Schedule Analysis

Idaho State has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

Idaho State Leaders

Kacey Spink: 6.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 34.3 FG%

6.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 34.3 FG% Laura Bello: 10 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.4 FG%

10 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.4 FG% Tasia Jordan: 10 PTS, 36.8 FG%

10 PTS, 36.8 FG% Maria Dias: 11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6) Piper Carlson: 2.6 PTS, 29.4 FG%

Idaho State Performance Insights

The Bengals have been outscored by 4.8 points per game (posting 58.2 points per game, 289th in college basketball, while giving up 63 per outing, 170th in college basketball) and have a -24 scoring differential.

