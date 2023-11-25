The Idaho State Bengals (2-3) take on the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It starts at 7:30 PM ET.

Idaho State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN+
Idaho State vs. Hawaii Scoring Comparison

  • The Bengals average just 2.6 fewer points per game (58.2) than the Rainbow Wahine allow their opponents to score (60.8).
  • Idaho State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 60.8 points.
  • Hawaii has a 1-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.2 points.
  • The 49.4 points per game the Rainbow Wahine put up are 13.6 fewer points than the Bengals give up (63).
  • The Rainbow Wahine shoot 32.3% from the field, 5.7% lower than the Bengals allow defensively.

Idaho State Leaders

  • Kacey Spink: 6.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 34.3 FG%
  • Laura Bello: 10 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.4 FG%
  • Tasia Jordan: 10 PTS, 36.8 FG%
  • Maria Dias: 11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)
  • Piper Carlson: 2.6 PTS, 29.4 FG%

Idaho State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 UCSB W 70-64 Reed Gym
11/19/2023 @ Arizona State L 72-40 Desert Financial Arena
11/24/2023 Washington L 57-37 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/25/2023 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/26/2023 Air Force - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/6/2023 Utah Valley - Reed Gym

