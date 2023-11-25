How to Watch the Idaho State vs. Hawaii Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Idaho State Bengals (2-3) take on the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It starts at 7:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Idaho State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Idaho State vs. Hawaii Scoring Comparison
- The Bengals average just 2.6 fewer points per game (58.2) than the Rainbow Wahine allow their opponents to score (60.8).
- Idaho State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 60.8 points.
- Hawaii has a 1-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.2 points.
- The 49.4 points per game the Rainbow Wahine put up are 13.6 fewer points than the Bengals give up (63).
- The Rainbow Wahine shoot 32.3% from the field, 5.7% lower than the Bengals allow defensively.
Idaho State Leaders
- Kacey Spink: 6.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 34.3 FG%
- Laura Bello: 10 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.4 FG%
- Tasia Jordan: 10 PTS, 36.8 FG%
- Maria Dias: 11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)
- Piper Carlson: 2.6 PTS, 29.4 FG%
Idaho State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|UCSB
|W 70-64
|Reed Gym
|11/19/2023
|@ Arizona State
|L 72-40
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Washington
|L 57-37
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Hawaii
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/26/2023
|Air Force
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/6/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Reed Gym
