The Idaho State Bengals (2-3) take on the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It starts at 7:30 PM ET.

Idaho State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

TV: ESPN+

Idaho State vs. Hawaii Scoring Comparison

The Bengals average just 2.6 fewer points per game (58.2) than the Rainbow Wahine allow their opponents to score (60.8).

Idaho State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 60.8 points.

Hawaii has a 1-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.2 points.

The 49.4 points per game the Rainbow Wahine put up are 13.6 fewer points than the Bengals give up (63).

The Rainbow Wahine shoot 32.3% from the field, 5.7% lower than the Bengals allow defensively.

Idaho State Leaders

Kacey Spink: 6.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 34.3 FG%

6.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 34.3 FG% Laura Bello: 10 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.4 FG%

10 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 44.4 FG% Tasia Jordan: 10 PTS, 36.8 FG%

10 PTS, 36.8 FG% Maria Dias: 11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6) Piper Carlson: 2.6 PTS, 29.4 FG%

Idaho State Schedule