Saturday's contest that pits the Idaho Vandals (3-1) versus the Utah Valley Wolverines (2-2) at ICCU Arena has a projected final score of 59-51 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Idaho, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.

In their last time out, the Vandals won on Sunday 50-40 against Hawaii.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Idaho vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Idaho vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho 59, Utah Valley 51

Other Big Sky Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Idaho Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Vandals were outscored by 2.1 points per game last season, with a -63 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.7 points per game (87th in college basketball), and gave up 71.8 per outing (331st in college basketball).

On offense, Idaho averaged 68.8 points per game last season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (69.7 points per game) was 0.9 PPG higher.

The Vandals averaged 73.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.

In home games, Idaho allowed 6.2 fewer points per game (67.7) than when playing on the road (73.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.