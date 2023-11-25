The Utah Jazz (4-11) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Delta Center. The matchup airs at 9:30 PM ET on KJZZ and BSNO. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -1.5 232.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has combined with its opponent to score more than 232.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.

Utah's average game total this season has been 237.4, 4.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Utah is 7-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have won in two, or 16.7%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Utah has a record of 2-10, a 16.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info

Jazz vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 5 31.2% 113.7 228.6 113.4 235.9 226.7 Jazz 8 53.3% 114.9 228.6 122.5 235.9 230.4

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah has gone 2-8 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Jazz have hit the over six times.

Against the spread, Utah has been better at home (5-2-0) than away (2-6-0).

The Jazz score an average of 114.9 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 113.4 the Pelicans allow.

Utah is 6-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall when it scores more than 113.4 points.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Jazz and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 7-8 5-7 10-5 Pelicans 10-6 2-2 7-9

Jazz vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Jazz Pelicans 114.9 Points Scored (PG) 113.7 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 6-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 4-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 122.5 Points Allowed (PG) 113.4 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-1 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-1

