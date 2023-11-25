The Utah Jazz (4-11) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) on November 25, 2023 at Delta Center. The contest airs on KJZZ and BSNO.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Utah Jazz Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.

Utah is 3-4 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 14th.

The Jazz score an average of 114.9 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 113.4 the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Utah has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 113.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz average 122.9 points per game, 15 more than on the road (107.9). Defensively they give up 120.3 points per game at home, 4.2 less than on the road (124.5).

In 2023-24 Utah is allowing 4.2 fewer points per game at home (120.3) than on the road (124.5).

This season the Jazz are picking up more assists at home (27.3 per game) than on the road (26.5).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz Injuries