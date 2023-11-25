You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jonas Valanciunas, John Collins and others on the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz before their matchup at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday at Delta Center.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSNO

KJZZ and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: -132)

The 17.5-point prop total for Collins on Saturday is 2.8 higher than his scoring average, which is 14.7.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 7.5).

Collins averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Talen Horton-Tucker Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -149)

Talen Horton-Tucker's 9.9 points per game average is 4.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (three) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (3.5).

Horton-Tucker has averaged 4.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -112) 9.5 (Over: -112)

The 13.4 points Valanciunas has scored per game this season is 1.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (14.5).

He has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (9.5).

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -149)

The 28.5-point over/under for Brandon Ingram on Saturday is 4.0 higher than his season scoring average (24.5).

He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 5.5.

Ingram's assists average -- 4.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Saturday's prop bet.

His 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Saturday.

