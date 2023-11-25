John Collins, Top Jazz Players to Watch vs. the Pelicans - November 25
The New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) and the Utah Jazz (4-11) are scheduled to play on Saturday at Delta Center, with a tip-off time of 9:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, John Collins is one of the players to watch.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Arena: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, BSNO
Jazz's Last Game
In their most recent game, the Jazz fell to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, 121-105. Lauri Markkanen scored a team-high 24 points (and chipped in zero assists and eight boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Lauri Markkanen
|24
|8
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Keyonte George
|16
|3
|7
|1
|0
|3
|Jordan Clarkson
|13
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
Jazz Players to Watch
- Markkanen's averages for the season are 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists, making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game (seventh in league).
- Collins chips in with 14.7 points per game, plus 8.7 boards and 0.9 assists.
- The Jazz get 18.3 points per game from Jordan Clarkson, plus 3.3 boards and 4.6 assists.
- The Jazz get 9.9 points per game from Talen Horton-Tucker, plus 3 boards and 4.7 assists.
- Kelly Olynyk provides the Jazz 7.7 points, 5.9 boards and 3.9 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Lauri Markkanen
|23.7
|8
|0.6
|1.3
|1
|2.8
|Jordan Clarkson
|20.6
|3
|4.4
|1
|0.2
|1.8
|John Collins
|15.1
|8.5
|0.6
|0.6
|1.3
|1.7
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|10.2
|3.3
|4.2
|1.1
|0.6
|1.2
|Keyonte George
|9.5
|2.7
|6.4
|0.5
|0.1
|1.4
