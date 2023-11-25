John Collins could make a big impact for the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET, versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

Collins, in his most recent showing, had 12 points and 11 rebounds in a 121-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.

If you'd like to place a wager on Collins' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 14.7 15.1 Rebounds 7.5 8.7 8.5 Assists -- 0.9 0.6 PRA -- 24.3 24.2 PR -- 23.4 23.6 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.7



John Collins Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 12.2% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.1 per contest.

He's made 1.5 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Collins' opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 102.7 possessions per game, while his Jazz rank 16th in possessions per game with 103.8.

The Pelicans concede 113.4 points per contest, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pelicans are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 45.5 rebounds per contest.

The Pelicans give up 27.1 assists per contest, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans are ranked 15th in the NBA, giving up 12.6 makes per game.

John Collins vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 30 15 6 1 1 2 0 11/5/2022 36 7 5 1 1 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.