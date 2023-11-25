Keyonte George will take the court for the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET, versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

George had 16 points and seven assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 121-105 loss versus the Trail Blazers.

Now let's break down George's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Keyonte George Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.0 9.5 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 2.7 Assists 6.5 5.3 6.4 PRA -- 17 18.6 PR -- 11.7 12.2 3PM 2.5 1.4 1.4



Keyonte George Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, George has made 2.9 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 6.9% of his team's total makes.

George is averaging 4.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

George's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.8 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Allowing 113.4 points per contest, the Pelicans are the 17th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Pelicans are 24th in the league, allowing 45.5 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans give up 27.1 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans have allowed 12.6 makes per game, 15th in the league.

