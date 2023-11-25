Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kootenai County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Kootenai County, Idaho is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Kootenai County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kamehameha School - Kapalama at Coeur d'Alene High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on November 25
- Location: Coeur d Alene, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
