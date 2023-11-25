The Utah Jazz (4-11) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Delta Center. The contest airs on KJZZ and BSNO.

Jazz vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

KJZZ and BSNO

Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 119 - Jazz 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 1.5)

Pelicans (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-5.2)

Pelicans (-5.2) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.4

The Pelicans (10-6-0 ATS) have covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 15.8% more often than the Jazz (7-8-0) this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Utah is 5-7 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record New Orleans puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Utah and its opponents have gone over the over/under 66.7% of the time this season (10 out of 15). That's more often than New Orleans and its opponents have (seven out of 16).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pelicans are 2-2, while the Jazz are 2-10 as moneyline underdogs.

Jazz Performance Insights

Offensively the Jazz are the 12th-ranked team in the league (114.9 points per game). On defense they are fifth-worst (122.5 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Utah is third-best in the league in rebounds (47 per game). It is fourth-best in rebounds allowed (41.5 per game).

The Jazz are eighth in the NBA in assists (26.9 per game) in 2023-24.

Utah is the worst team in the NBA in turnovers per game (16.8) and 25th in turnovers forced (12.5).

Beyond the arc, the Jazz are eighth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.6). They are 17th in 3-point percentage at 35.9%.

