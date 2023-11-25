The Utah Jazz, with Talen Horton-Tucker, face off versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Horton-Tucker, in his previous game (November 22 loss against the Trail Blazers), posted five points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Horton-Tucker's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 9.9 10.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.3 Assists 4.5 4.7 4.2 PRA -- 17.6 17.7 PR -- 12.9 13.5



Talen Horton-Tucker Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Horton-Tucker has made 3.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 8.8% of his team's total makes.

The Jazz rank 16th in possessions per game with 103.8. His opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 102.7 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans allow 113.4 points per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Pelicans have given up 45.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 24th in the NBA.

The Pelicans give up 27.1 assists per contest, 22nd-ranked in the league.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2022 5 5 1 1 1 0 1 10/23/2022 9 7 3 0 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.