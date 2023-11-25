The Wisconsin Badgers (6-5) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-6) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium in a clash of Big Ten opponents.

Offensively, Wisconsin ranks 82nd in the FBS with 366.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 35th in total defense (335.5 yards allowed per contest). Minnesota has been sputtering offensively, ranking 23rd-worst in the FBS with 20.7 points per game. It has been more effective defensively, giving up 26.8 points per contest (73rd-ranked).

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

Wisconsin Minnesota 366.5 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.1 (124th) 335.5 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.4 (53rd) 153.7 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.2 (76th) 212.7 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.9 (126th) 15 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (48th) 14 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (31st)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,543 yards (140.3 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 64.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 237 rushing yards on 68 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Braelon Allen has 819 rushing yards on 155 carries with 10 touchdowns.

This season, Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 51 times for 306 yards (27.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Will Pauling has hauled in 64 receptions for 675 yards (61.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Bryson Green has hauled in 25 passes while averaging 34.1 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Skyler Bell has a total of 297 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 38 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis leads Minnesota with 1,671 yards on 140-of-266 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Darius Taylor has rushed 103 times for 591 yards, with four touchdowns.

Jordan Nubin has run for 442 yards across 100 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson has racked up 710 receiving yards on 48 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Corey Crooms has caught 28 passes and compiled 376 receiving yards (34.2 per game).

Brevyn Spann-Ford's 44 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

